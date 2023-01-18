WEST BEND
Clare Mae O’Leary
May 15, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022
Clare Mae O’Leary, 88, a longtime resident of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. Clare was born on May 15, 1934, in Mauston, a daughter to the late Otto Fred Nelson and Tilly Nelson.
She was a stay-at-home mother and after the passing of her husband, the owner of O’Leary’s Supper Club and Resort. Her hobbies and interests included her extended family, entertaining friends, cooking, card games, reading and music.
Clare was preceded in death by her husband, Duane (“Irish”) O’Leary; daughter, Colleen O’Leary; and granddaughter Jamie O’Leary.
She is survived by her two sons, Duane (Kathy) O’Leary, Michael (Sharon) O’Leary; grandchildren: Benjamin O’Leary, Kelly O’Leary, Ryan (Shellie) Enright, Shawn Enright, Jason (Beth) Milligan, Erin (Eric) Kuechler, Jessica (Robert) Barnes, Jason (Michelle) Sutherland; great-grandchildren: Devon O’Leary, Ashley O’Leary, Nico O’Leary, Jordyn Olson, Preston Enright, Leila Enright, Lana Enright, Quinn Milligan, Alexis Milligan, Jaxon Milligan, Keaton Milligan, Austin Milligan-Kierzek, Aiden Kuechler, Allison Kuechler, Aviana Barnes, Everly Barnes, Sawyer Barnes; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
A memorial service honoring her memory will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend WI 53095) with a light lunch to follow. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 11, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. Fore more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.