WEST BEND/SUN CITY, AZ
Clarence A. Schwartz
May 26, 1935 — May 9, 2022
Clarence A. Schwartz, 86, of Sun City, AZ, formerly of West Bend, passed away May 9, 2022, at his home in Sun City, AZ, with his family at his side.
Clarence was born May 26, 1935, to Ben and Marion (Bauer) Schwartz. On August 11, 1962, he was united in marriage to Shirley McDaniel at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Caspian, MI. He was a member of St. Joachim and St. Anne Catholic Church in Sun City, AZ.
He served in the U.S. Army from January 21, 1958, until December 4, 1959, when he was honorably discharged. He earned a degree in Police Science in 1968. Clarence spent 28 years in law enforcement, 16 years as the elected Washington County Sheriff. Clarence was proud to have graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1977. Throughout his career he was active in multiple community organizations.
Clarence retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in 1989. During retirement he enjoyed spending time with family, RVing throughout the U.S., sitting at the campfire and listening to polka music, playing cards and cooking for family and friends.
Those Clarence leaves behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Shirley; three sons Scott of Elgin, IL, Kevin (Yu Kitamura) of Rhinelander, and Brian (Wanda Sordahl) of Campbellsport; grandson, Miles Schwartz (Shala Anderson) of West Bend; great-granddaughter, Harley; great-grandson, Landon; a brother, James (Phyllis Theusch) of Kewaskum; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Clarence was predeceased by his sister, Marlene.
A celebration of life was held at The Palms of Sun City on May 26, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Angles Catholic Church in West Bend on August 11, 2022. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. with a Mass at 12:30 p.m. followed by lunch in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials be sent to the Holy Angles School Fund, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend, WI, 53095.
The family would like to thank Dr. Satpreet Gill for his care and compassion in treatment of Clarence.