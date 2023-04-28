Clarice M. LaChapelle
April 12, 1928 - April 22, 2023
Clarice M. LaChapelle (Jorgenson) age 95 years, was embraced into her Lord and Savior’s arms on April 22, 2023, after a short battle with congestive heart failure. She died peacefully at Cedar Lake Hospice.
Claire was born on April 12, 1928, in Milwaukee to Lawrence and Maude (McBoyle) Jorgenson. She attended West Allis Elementary, graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1946, and cosmetology school in 1947.
Clarice married the love of her life, Clement LaChapelle, in 1949. They were married 70 years and were blessed with three wonderful children: Kathleen West, Gary LaChapelle, and Susan Hengst.
Clarice grew up in Spring Green and West Allis. She lived in Muskego for 62 years. She was one of the earliest members of Peace Lutheran Church in New Berlin. She loved Bible Study and her Wednesday Group. She was a voracious reader until macular degeneration took her eyesight. Clarice and Clem followed their grandchildren all over the country to watch them play sports. They traveled all over the world, but their favorite trip was to the Holy Land. Clarice enjoyed entertaining family and friends, boating, working with many clubs and charities, but her passion was her family and her love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a fan of the Packers, Brewers, and Bucks.
Clarice and Clem owned LaChapelle’s Service Station in Hales Corners for 35 years. She was a hairdresser and bookkeeper.
Those Clarice leaves behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kathy West; son, Gary LaChapelle; grandchildren, Jennifer (Craig) McFarland, Christopher (Kali) West, and Reverend Alex LaChapelle; and the four “cuties,” Ryan McFarland, and Kiertsyn, Kenlyn, and Karyss West. She is further survived by son-in-law, Bill (Beth) Hengst; brothers, Jim (Patti) Jorgenson and Sherm Jorgenson; as well as Janelle Jorgenson and all the other very special nieces and nephews from Michigan, and her Bible Study Group.
Preceding Clarice in death are her husband, Clem LaChapelle; beloved daughter, Susan Hengst; two special grandmas who helped raise her, Clara (Henry) Bray and Mary Jorgenson; parents, Lawrence and Maude Jorgenson; stepmother, Dora Jorgenson; dear brothers, Lawrence Lee Jorgenson and Dick Jorgenson; sister, Natalie (Francis) Brown; and son-in-law, Paul West; as well as many friends and relatives.
Please, no flowers or plants. Memorials in Clarice’s name can be directed to Peace Lutheran Church in New Berlin.
SERVICE: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151.
VISITATION: Clarice’s family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A memorial service in remembrance of Clarice will take place at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Alex LaChapelle officiating.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend and Cedar Community Health Care & Hospice for their care and compassion.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at New Perspective Senior Living in West Bend and Cedar Community Health Care & Hospice for their care and compassion.