WEST BEND
Clifford ‘Cliff’ William Mitchell
Oct. 9, 1964 — Dec. 17, 2022
Clifford “Cliff” William Mitchell, age 58, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at his home in West Bend. He was born on October 9, 1964 to Clifford and the late Christine Mitchell. He graduated from West Bend West in 1983 and eventually earned his bachelor’s degree in Project Management. He was a true “Bender” and lived in West Bend for most his life.
Cliff enjoyed fishing, cooking, watching football and hockey. He liked traveling, especially to warm weather ocean destinations. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, which extended beyond blood. Always fixing and updating, Cliff was dedicated to making our house a home.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Rebecca “Becki”; children, Josh Mitchell, Jared Mitchell, Ethan Carmichael, Kayla Carmichael and Jolene Carmichael; father, Clifford; sisters, Cyndy (Vic) Brabender, Connie (Steve) Heiting and Char Mitchell. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Mitchell (Jahnke), and his mother, Christine.
A time of sharing will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 4, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Hockey Fights Cancer https://www.nhl.com/community/hockeyfights-cancer. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.