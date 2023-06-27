JUNEAU
Clinton ‘Buzzy’ Peter Zimmerman
Nov. 23, 1948 - June 24, 2023
Clinton Peter Zimmerman Jr. “Buzzy” passed away at the age of 74 in Juneau peacefully at his home with his four children by his side on June 24, 2023. Buzzy was born in Hartford to Clinton and Marie (nee Infalt) Zimmerman. He grew up in the Slinger and Hartford area and as a child he would often be found at the Slinger Speedway watching his dad race cars, or out fishing, catching frogs and collecting coins and stamps. His dad’s race car was #44. This number came to be a very cherished, powerful, and meaningful number to everyone in his family down to the grandkids honoring this tradition by having it on their jerseys.
Buzzy attended high school at Hartford Union High, graduating with the class of 1966. After high school he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as an MP in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he attended MATC for art and design. As an adult he enjoyed going out, roller skating, playing sports, hiking the hills of Pike Lake, and scuba diving. A huge part of his life was dedicated to working in his family business at the Zimmerman’s Auto Body shop in Hartford, which he took over from his father, Clinton Sr. His passion of art came through in the shop by custom paint jobs which landed him in multiple auto magazines for his incredible talent.
In 1973, Buzzy married Gloria Ann Gehl from Slinger, where they ran the auto body shop and raised their three children. Although they went their separate ways, they shared a bond of friendship, respect and a dedicated level of co-parenting. In 1991 Buzzy was blessed with his fourth child, who is now extremely close with his other three children. In 1996 he closed down the shop and moved to Mayville, where he worked for Mayville Metal and also at Berlon in Hustisford.
While in Mayville, Buzzy continued his passion for artwork. As a talented artist he took pride in wood carving, airbrushing, painting, drawing, and antique toy collecting and restoration. He spent much of his time researching the postal history of the surrounding counties and would often visit the Horicon Marsh to hike and find inspiration for his many nature-inspired paintings. His love for nature continued on with his unique passion for 4-leaf clovers. One would often find him out in the sunshine with his nose in the grass finding that perfect clover. This is now a comforting memory for his family and a pastime tradition his children will continue.
Buzzy’s last accomplishment was taking the Badger Honor Flight out to Washington, D.C., on May 20, 2023. He beamed with pride as he was welcomed home by his loved ones.
Buzzy was preceded in his death by his father, Clinton, and mother, Marie; and sisters Kathy Galvan and Molly Zimmerman. He is remembered by his sisters Chrissie (Art) Lobotzki, Bobbie (Michael) Ebben, Suzie (Jeff) Schrab; children, Cale “Mojo” Zimmerman, Kara (Corey) Erstad, Kena (Steven) Archer and Tyler (Sammy) Zimmerman; and grandchildren, Kowen Erstad, Brayden Zimmerman, Kenley Erstad, Daxton Archer, and Evette Zimmerman, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
A special thank-you to his CNA Kari through Visiting Angels, and all the staff at Rainbow Hospice, especially his nurse, Emmy, and social worker, Jessica, for their comfort and support to him and his family during his final days. Lastly, a kind thank-you to Mike Raasch Jr., your kindness in his time of need will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Badger Honor Flight at https://badgerhonorflight.org/donate.
A celebration of Buzzy’s Life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023. Details to follow. Please visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com for updated information.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.