Cole Miller
June 29, 2002 - August 13, 2023
God decided it was time to bring Coley home on August 13, 2023 at the age of 21. He is the loving son of Todd Miller and Lisa Miller; cherished brother of Shauna (Nik Juric) and Jake (Lizzy); loving uncle of Kamrin, Mila, and Aubrey and grandson of Mike and Joan Miller, Gene Pawlak, and Luann (Wally) Reich. He is further survived by other family and friends.
Cole enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going up north. But, he really loved being an uncle. Cole was always willing to lend a hand. He had a big heart and an even better smile. “He is the glue that holds our family together.”
Visitation will be held at Crossway Church, W156-N10041 Pilgrim Road, Germantown, on Sunday, August 20, 2023, from 3 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated, https://gofund.me/65f5e765. Schmidt & Bartelt - Menomonee Falls is serving the family.