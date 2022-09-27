TOWN OF KEWASKUM
Colleen M. Gavigan
March 22, 1963 - September 24, 2022
Colleen M. Gavigan, 59, of the Town of Kewaskum, was called home and welcomed into the arms of Jesus, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home.
Colleen was born on March 22, 1963, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Phillip and Rita (nee Rieckhoff) Gavigan. Colleen attended Custer High School in Milwaukee and furthered her education at MATC for small business management as well as attending Blue Sky where she obtained her state and national license in massage, specializing in therapeutic massage. Colleen was proud of her Irish heritage. Colleen was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. She was a devout Christian and shared her faith and praised Jesus daily. Colleen cared for all animals and welcomed them all into her home. Above all else she loved her family especially her granddaughter, Ingrid, and was very excited for her expected grandchild.
Those Colleen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Chad (Brittney) Gavigan of Kewaskum; her granddaughter, Ingrid, as well as a grandbaby on the way; her mother, Rita Zachow; two brothers, Clay (Rose) Gavigan and Cary Gavigan; two stepbrothers, Randy (Heidi) Zachow and Michael (Sara) Zachow; a stepsister, Laurie (Bill) Penterman; other relatives and friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Gavigan; her stepfather, Bill Zachow, and her grandson, Sawyer Gavigan.
VISITATION: Colleen’s family will greet relatives and the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 30, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 809 South 6th Avenue, in West Bend, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Colleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend. The Rev. David Nieman will officiate and burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Colleen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.