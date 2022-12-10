WEST BEND
Collette T. Sullivan
Collette T. Sullivan, nee Westenberger, of West Bend died on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital at the age of 97 years. She was born September 10, 1925, to the late Edwin and Anna (nee Niedermeier) Westenberger.
On March 18, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wilbur “Bill” Sullivan at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Bill predeceased May 9, 1974. For a number of years, she worked in the pharmacy as an assistant at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital in West Bend.
She took pride in tending to her gardens and home, and raising her family.
Survivors include 5 children: Holly (Jim) Wichtoski of West Bend, Gay of West Bend, Bonnie Webber of West Bend, Cheryl (Tom) Budelman of Campbellsport and Bill of West Bend; 1 son-in-law Mark Morgenroth of Kewaskum; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 1 daughter Dana Morgenroth, 1 sonin- law Ron Webber, 1 brother Kurt Westenberger, and 2 sisters Anita Kaul and Carol Westenberger.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 16 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at church on Friday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Masses or memorials appreciated. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.