FOX POINT
Connie Kay Holfeltz
June 14, 1941 - January 15, 2023
Connie Kay Holfeltz, 81, passed away on January 15, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Fox Point.
Connie was born on June 14, 1941, in Antigo, the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Pagel) Krueger.
Connie attended Peace Lutheran grade school and graduated from Antigo High School in 1959.
On March 10, 1979, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Holfeltz at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church; he predeceased her in 2004.
Connie worked at West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. for 38 years, retiring in 2000.
Connie enjoyed traveling, especially cruises and spending time at her timeshare condo in Eagle River with members of her family for many years. She was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Connie enjoyed walking daily, listening to books on tape, golf and playing cards, especially poker.
Connie was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend, attended Wednesday morning Bible study and served on the Altar Guild and Financial committees for many years.
Connie had 8 siblings: Nancy (the late Don) Kelly of Antigo; Gene Krueger of West Bend; Gary (Penne) Krueger of Antigo; the late John (Ann) Krueger; Vicki (Daniel) Young of Wausau; Ernie Krueger of Manistique, MI; Kenneth (Mary) Krueger of Lake Tomahawk; James (Wanda) Krueger of Wisconsin Rapids.
Nieces and nephews: Kim Kelly, Kathleen Dobson, Karen (Eric) Lindstrum, Bernie (Zemina) Krueger, Brenda (Jaime) Fletes, Trace Krueger, Brian (Shannon) Krueger, Michelle (Robert) Hanke, Bradley Krueger, Cheryl (Tom) Fleischman, Jaclyn (Charlie) Terrien, Allison Krueger, Jason (Teya) Young, Jamie (Alan) Oswald, Steve (Laura) Krueger, Amy Concepci—n, Kevin Krueger, Kristin (John) Connelly, Chad (Melissa) Krueger.
Connie is further survived by many great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.
Three stepchildren: Jed (Susan) Holfeltz of West Bend and their children Jed II, Megan (Tim) Holz and Bryan; as well as Mary Holfeltz of Jackson, Jon Holfeltz of West Bend.
In addition to her beloved husband, John, Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother John Krueger, brother-in-law Donald Kelly and sister-in-law Jillene “Jill” (James) Helmek.
The family extends special thank-yous to the Froedtert Hospital care team, The Caring Hand, Azura Memory Care of Fox Point, Cornerstone Caregiving, and Allay Hospice for their care, compassion, comfort and peace.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for any monetary contributions be made to Allay Home & Hospice, 325 N. Corporate Drive, Suite 260, Brookfield, WI 53045 or St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 809 6th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095.
Private memorial service will be held by the family.
Private memorial service will be held by the family.