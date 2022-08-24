Connie Smith
December 7, 1940 - Aug. 21, 2022
Connie Smith (nee Fleming) was called home to the Lord peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Connie was born to Christopher and Eunice Fleming (nee Lagan) on December 7, 1940, in Rockford, Illinois. During the polio epidemic, the family settled back near Gays Mills.
Connie wed Thomas Smith at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in La Crosse on June 28, 1969. They enjoyed nearly 53 years of marriage before Tom preceded her in death on May 28, 2022. She is survived by her two children: Jennifer (Gary) Kraft and Thomas (Donna) Smith as well as her five grandchildren: Hailey and Evan Smith and Ben, Rachel, and Aaron Kraft. Connie is further survived by her brother, Patrick Fleming, of Madison; brother-in-law, Gary Norton, of La Crosse; many dear nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sara “Sally” Norton of La Crosse.
Connie graduated from Gays Mills High School in 1958, and then went on to study education through Vernon County Teachers’ College. Connie taught students in Adell and in Random Lake. She occasionally enjoyed summer courses at UW-Platteville. In later years, Connie was an educational assistant at Barton Elementary School and Badger Middle School.
Connie LOVED watching professional and college sports. She recalled fondly the days of seeing Hank Aaron play ball in Milwaukee. She rarely missed watching a Packers game, Badgers football or basketball, Marquette basketball or Brewers game on TV. In her last days, the Josh Hader trade TRULY frosted Connie.
Connie was Facebook before Facebook was a thing. She could recall your face, your name, and your significant connections, your family lineage, and your backstory with ease. Connie is remembered as a kind and empathetic person. She was an active volunteer in many capacities over the years: guest reader at Head Start, World Day of Prayer, St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Religious Women, and HCE “Pressure Cookers” group.
The family would like to thank Connie’s dear, longtime friends from HCE, the caregivers at Aurora Hospital Grafton and incredibly special, devoted staff at The Kathy Hospice West Bend.
They will greet friends and family at a visitation on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.-11 at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery (new).
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to The Kathy Hospice in West Bend or St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish in West Bend.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.