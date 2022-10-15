WEST BEND
Constance ‘Connie’ J. Bertrand
Sept. 26, 1953 – Oct. 2, 2022
Constance “Connie” J. Bertrand (Nee Brown) passed peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee, the daughter of Andrew and Verna (Nee Brown) Corey. Connie grew up in Oconto Falls, and married the love of her life Eugene “Gene” F. Bertrand on September 26, 1953, in Milwaukee. She worked as a cashier at the Sentry Grocery Store in Grafton for many years. Connie enjoyed cross stitch, baking, puzzles, playing Trouble and Chinese checkers with family and traveling with her friends. Most of all she loved being with her family. Connie was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic church in Westfield and St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend.
Connie is survived by her children the late Lawrence (Jill) Bertrand, the late Laurie (Patrick) Wolfe, Lynn (Steve) Fellenz, Mike (Debbie) Bertrand, Joel (Wendy) Bertrand, Tim (Ginger Eisenhauer) Bertrand, Molly (Paul) Kasten, and Greg (Kristin) Bertrand. Her grandchildren Erik, Brad, Jacob, Jodi, Aimee, Michelle, Chad, Nicole, Tabbetha, Michael Paul, Jennifer, Krystal, Toni, Melissa, Mary Ellen, Simon, and Reece. Her 29 great-grandchildren. Her great-great-grandchild She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene; two brothers Gerald, and Ronald Brown; sister Donna Owen.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095, with the Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, https://wiparkinson.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/wip arkinson/donation.jsp, in Connie’s name would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Samaritan Health Center and Allay Hospice for the care and compassion they showed toward Connie.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com