REEDSBURG
Cynthia A. Paukstat
June 26, 1950 - Jan. 8, 2023
Cynthia A. Paukstat, age 72, of Reedsburg, passed away at home with family by her side after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Cynthia was born on June 26, 1950, to parents Richard and Elaine Meyer in Manitowoc. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1969 she went on to study criminal justice at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree, she started her first job at St. Rose’s in Milwaukee as a social worker. In West Bend, she kick-started an over 40-year career in social services.
In 1972 Cynthia met Edward Paukstat at college in Platteville. They married in 1975. They went on to have two children, Ryan and Sara.
Cynthia and Edward loved to travel throughout the years - from the East Coast to the West Coast but loved going to Las Vegas.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and mother, Elaine.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; brother Jim (Amy) Meyer; brother Tom (Mary) Meyer; son, Ryan (Jennifer) Paukstat; and her daughter, Sara Paukstat.
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Agrace Hospice or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are appreciated.
The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo is assisting the family.