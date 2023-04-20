WEST BEND
Dale E. Brandt
January 8, 1936 - April 15, 2023
Dale E. Brandt of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He is now rejoicing in the presence of our Lord. Dale was born to Arnold and Florence Brandt at the Brandt family homestead in Iowa on January 8, 1936. Dale graduated from Geneseo High School in 1954.
Dale worked as an entrepreneur in the building service industry until his retirement. His mentorship instilled a passion within his son, who has been successfully running his own building service company for 32 years. Dale loved to read and write. He sent monthly inspirational writings to his family and close friends. He also had a great passion for life; he loved horses, his faith, and Dale loved people.
Dale’s memory will be cherished by those he left behind including his children, Barry (Amy) Brandt, Steven (Michelle) Brandt, Gregg (Julietta) Brandt, Alison Brandt; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother Jack (Joy) Brandt. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Diane Hutchins, and sisters Helen Wieben and Alice Werning.
A private family celebration will be held in Dale’s honor at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.