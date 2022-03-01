WEST BEND
Daniel ‘Dan’ Thomas Missall
Aug. 18, 1987 - Feb. 24, 2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Daniel “Dan” Thomas Missall. Dan was 34 years old when he unexpectedly passed away on February 24, 2022, in his home in West Bend.
Daniel was born on August 18, 1987, to Dawn (nee Neuy) and Ervin Missall. He grew up in West Bend with his four siblings. He was active in sports and music throughout his middle school and high school career. He developed a band with a few of his friends and went on to compete and perform live shows at different venues.
Dan worked various jobs throughout his young life, but in his most recent year, he was a construction worker at BMCI with his father and enjoyed his job immensely.
He adored many things in life, but he was most known for his carpool karaoke, dancing with a rhythm only God could have blessed him with, and making hilarious jokes at inappropriate times. Daniel also enjoyed hiking, fishing, watching his Chicago Blackhawks and Green Bay Packers play, and of course doting on his nieces and nephews.
Dan is survived by his mother and father, Dawn and Ervin Missall; his siblings, Michael (Danielle) Missall, Heather (Ryan) Perondi, and Samantha (Timothy) Parkans; his nieces and nephews, Kali, Brianna, Marcus, Michael, Athena, Colton, Elijah, Ariel, and Barrett; his grandmother, Linda; along with many other aunts, uncles, and cousins who cared for him deeply.
He was preceded in death by his brother Bryan Missall; grandfather, Butch Neuy; grandmother, Joan Missall; and grandfather, Ervin Missall.
To pay tribute to Dan and honor his memory, we welcome everyone to wear Dan’s favorite sports apparel.
A memorial service in remembrance of Dan will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Dan’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.