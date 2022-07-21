HARTFORD
Daniel H. Benedum
June 23, 1936 - July 16, 2022
Daniel H. “Danny” Benedum, 86, Hartford, entered eternal life on July 16, 2022. He was born on June 23, 1936 to Lorinda and Theodore “Teddy” Benedum and raised in Theresa.
Danny graduated from Mayville High School in 1955. Following high school, Danny enlisted in the United States Navy and remained active stateside for 3 years at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, TX, until his honorable discharge in 1957. He met his wife, Donna, on a blind date at Zivko’s Ballroom in Hartford in 1957. They were married at Zion Lutheran Church in Hartland on May 6, 1961. They resided in Slinger where Danny was a volunteer firefighter for the Slinger Fire Department for 20 years and a coach for Slinger Little League for 10 years. He worked for GTE for 40 years and one day before retiring. Following GTE, he worked for Horsch & Miller (Slinger) for 5 years and Elevate (Jackson) for 5 years.
Danny is survived by his wife, Donna (Wildish) Benedum. He is further survived by three sons: Brian, Robert (Juli), and Kenneth (Janel); three grandchildren: Brianna (Shaun) Roethle, Daniel, and Matthew; and one great-grandchild: Emmett Daniel Roethle. Danny was a loving and fun husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend. He was also a man of faith, hard work, and integrity. He was an avid reader, the world’s foremost authority on all things related to camping, and could glide Donna around the dance floor like a professional. The footprints he left on our hearts will never fade.
A private family funeral service and burial officiated by Pastor Ben Golisch has been planned. If desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger, WI 53086, where Danny was a member for 61 years.
