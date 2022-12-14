WEST BEND
Daniel J. Buser
March 27, 1959 — Dec. 8, 2022
Dan Buser of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Kathy Hospice. He was 63 years old.
Dan was born in Port Washington on March 27, 1959, son of Edwin and Dorothy Hagel Buser. He grew up in Holy Cross and attended Ozaukee High School, graduating with the Class of 1979.
Mr. Buser worked at Leeson Electric before taking a position with Ataco Steel in Grafton, where his specialty was fabricating and polishing gas tanks for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He had planned on retiring next year.
Dan was an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed working on projects around the house. He enjoyed horseshoes, darts, bowling and, most recently, had become very adept at playing Nintendo Wii. He was also a proud supporter of SPCA International – Global Animal Rescue since 2009.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son Travis Buser of Alvarado, TX, daughter Becky (Mike) Beaudry of Kiel, and 7 grandchildren: McKenzie, Michelle and Nicolle Buser, Carmen, Taurek, Boyd and Crew Beaudry. He is further survived by sister Evelyn (James) Watry of Port Washington, brothers Paul (Rose) Buser, also of Port Washington, and Carl (Lorie) Buser of Plymouth; sister-in-law Sue (Randy) Parker of Cedarburg; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his daughter Jamie Buser, infant granddaughter Paisley, parents, Edwin and Dorothy; and brother Mark.
Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 4:30 p.m. until service begin at 6 p.m.
