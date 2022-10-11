PORT WASHINGTON
Daniel Leo Goschey
April 1, 1952 – October 2, 2022
Daniel Leo Goschey entered eternal life on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was 70 years old. Daniel was born on April 1, 1952, in Port Washington to Robert and Rita (nee Klos) Goschey.
Daniel attended MATC and was a member of the steamfitters Local 601. He then went on to starting his own business, Goschey Mechanical Inc., recently celebrating 31+ years of being a successful HVAC contractor.
Daniel enjoyed boating, fishing, and NASCAR. Above all he loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren.
Daniel is survived by his loving partner Laurie, children Gregory and Sherry, grandchildren; Eliza and Dylan, and his sister Linda (Terry). Daniel is further survived by many other relatives and many friends.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Duane.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6PM on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home in Belgium, (171 N. Royal Ave., Belgium). The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4PM until the time of the service at 6PM. Daniel will be laid to rest at St. Mary's - Lake Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Horizon Home Care and Hospice, Inc. are appreciated.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Horizon Home Care Hospice and the Froedtert Cancer Care Center.