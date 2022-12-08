Daniel T. Stemper
March 1, 1955 - Dec. 3, 2022
Daniel T. Stemper went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was in the ICU of Aurora Hospital following a massive heart attack and complications. He was born March 1, 1955, the son of Edward and Phyllis Stemper. Upon graduating Random Lake High School Dan continued farming, it wasn’t a job, it was a way of life for him, and he loved it. After selling the farm in 2006 he continued working on the farm faithfully until his passing.
In 2013 Dan met the love of his life, Sharon Michaels, and they married soon after. Being the gifted carpenter and craftsman he was, together they restored a new homestead including a Victorian farmhouse where they resided. Dan’s hands meticulously built and rebuilt the rooms of their home, while lovingly carrying out Sharon’s designs, and making many cherished memories along the way.
Dan was LOVE. He had a servant’s heart, he tended gently and faithfully to his mother, and enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with his newly found children and grandchildren. He was a man of God and everyone who knew Dan had their lives improved because of their interactions with him, and memories they made with him. He had a countenance of peace, a listening ear, and left each situation better than it was before.
Dan is survived by his wife, Sharon; his mother, Phyllis Stemper; his children, Ryan (Karrie) Emmrich of Slinger, Greg Emmrich of West Bend, Dawn Emmrich of Fredonia; and six grandchildren, Henry, Gavin, Julia, Adelia, Ruby and Hattie; along with his siblings, Jackie (Jeff) Voeks of Wausaukee, Jim (Janis) Stemper of Little Kohler, his sister-in-law Tammy Stemper of Little Kohler, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his brother Jerry. The family wishes to make an honorable mention of the attending nurse at Aurora, Dave Dalman, for his tender care and medical expertise during Dan’s final hours.
A memorial and celebration of life will be Sunday, December 11, at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 County Road LL, Port Washington, WI 53074 where Dan and Sharon faithfully attended each week. Visitation is from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. followed by a time of worship and remembrance at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, or Wisconsin Christian News out of Wausau.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.