CAMPBELLSPORT
Darlene June Price
May 14, 1934 — May 3, 2023
Darlene June Price, 88 of Campbellsport passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side, May 3, 2023 at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon. She was born May 14, 1934, in West Bend, the youngest daughter of Evelyn (McConnell) and Lloyd Kearley.
Darlene married Francis J. Price; together they raised their four children. Darlene went on to earn her bachelor’s degree as a registered nurse, retiring from Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked in the Oncology unit. She enjoyed gardening, played piano, sewing and quilting, cooking and was an avid newspaper reader. Darlene is survived by her two daughters, Kerry (Alan) Kassander, Erin (Christopher) Marker; three grandchildren, Benjamin (April) Price, Taylor Marker, Shane Marker; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kayden and Karl. She also is survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Bret Price; siblings Frances, Irene, Eleanor and Lloyd.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family.
