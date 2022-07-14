TOWN OF HARTFORD
Darlene Ruth Wolf
Dec. 21, 1936 - July 12, 2022
Darlene Ruth Wolf (nee Welch) “Mitzi” age 85 of the Town of Hartford passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Gardens of Hartford.
Mitzi was born December 21, 1936 in Merrill to Mamie (nee Lentz) and Arthur Welch. She graduated University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point with a bachelor’s degree in primary education. She was united in marriage to Donald H. Wolf in June 1959, at the Basilica of Holy Hill in Hubertus. Mitzi taught at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, retiring after nearly 35 years. She enjoyed getting together a couple times a year with the retired schoolteachers of Germantown, book clubs, and being a member of the Women’s Guild at Divine Savior Lutheran Church in Hartford where she was a longtime devoted member. Mitzi lived on Pike Lake in Hartford where she cherished many years of friendship with neighbors that became lifelong friends.
Mitzi is survived by her loving son, Paul D. Wolf of Hartford, among many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 25 years, Donald; sisters, Dorothy, Carrie, Tess, and Esther; and brothers, Arthur “Buce” and Dewey Welch.
To honor Mitzi’s wishes, a memorial service will be held at Divine Savior Lutheran Church, 3200 County Road K, Hartford, WI 53027 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Douglas Stowe officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to service from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the church.
Private inurnment at St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Darlene “Mitzi” Wolf are appreciated to Divine Savior Lutheran Church, Hartford.
Paul would like to share his sincere gratitude to the caring staff at the Gardens of Hartford and Kindred Care Hospice. Thank you for the wonderful care you provided Mitzi and our family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.