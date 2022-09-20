WEST BEND
Darlene S. ‘Sue’ Saueressig
Dec. 28, 1942 — Sept. 18, 2022
Darlene S. “Sue” Saueressig, 79, of West Bend, peacefully passed away on September 18, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk.
Sue was born on December 28, 1942, in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Olin and Leona (nee Wiatrowski) Kampo. On May 18, 1962, she was united in marriage to Thomas Saueressig at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Bend. Tom and Sue were blessed to share their 60th wedding anniversary together in May of 2022. Sue was Tom’s princess and from the first day they met until the very end he never left her side. Their love and faithfulness to each other was undeniable; they were very blessed.
Sue enjoyed traveling around the country, and had a special place in her heart for Colorado. Over the last 10 years she and the love of her life, Tom, would escape the cold winter months and snowbird in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where they would enjoy visits from many family and friends.
Sue also enjoyed spending her weekends over the last 47 years seasonal camping with friends on Fish Lake. They formed a bond stronger than most. The weekends included lots of boating, fishing, card playing, and many laughs.
Sue was an active member and co-founder of the Touring Classics Car Club for over 20 years. Sue and Tom enjoyed traveling to many different car shows and showing off their latest and greatest restored car. She was most fond of the 1937 Packard.
Sue was gifted with many talents and was always excited to share her gifts with others; especially her children and grandchildren. Crocheting, knitting, cookie baking, decorating and sewing were just a few.
Those Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Tom; two children, Mark (Lisa) Saueressig of West Bend and Holli Saueressig (Mark Glamann) of Kewaunee; four grandchildren, Thomas (Haydee) Kalies, Trenton Kalies, Adam Saueressig, and Alisa (Brett) Ampe; two sisters, Sharon Blindauer and Judith Hermann; Sue’s fur baby, Skippy; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and stepfather, Raymond Goss, Sue was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Mike Blindauer and Jim Hermann.
VISITATION: Sue’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service for Sue will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday with Pastor Jim Hearne officiating.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sue’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.