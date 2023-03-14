HARTFORD
Darnell L. Wagner
Feb. 6, 1943 - March 10, 2023
Darnell L. Wagner, age 80, of Hartford passed away Friday, March 10, 2023.
Darnell was born February 6, 1943 in Waukesha to Vera (nee Callies) and Edward Wagner. He graduated from Hartford Union High School, class of 1961. He was united in marriage to Mary J. Dietenberger on May 16, 1964. Darnell worked for the City of Hartford for 41 1/2 years, elevating from meter reader to director of Utilities before retiring in 2010. He enjoyed hunting and listening to old country music. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Darnell is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary; loving son, Michael (Barb) and loving daughter-in-law, Diann Wagner; cherished grandchildren, Katlin (Jeff) Patterson, Ellen (David) Hansen, and Renee Wagner; 3 treasured great grandchildren, Charlee, Patrick and Sawyer; dear brother Roger. He is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him deeply.
He was preceded in death by his brother Lionel Wagner; his beloved son Patrick Wagner; his mother, Vera Wagner; his sister, Bev Matuschka; his brother Gordon Wagner, and his father, Edward Wagner.
A memorial gathering honoring Darnell’s life will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027. Inurnment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
In memory of Darnell and his love of the outdoors and wildlife, contributions to the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.