RANDOM LAKE
Daryl A. Wendel
March 10, 1954 - March 3, 2023
Daryl A. Wendel, 68, of Random Lake passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
He was born on March 10, 1954 to W. Allan and Bernice (nee Wells) Wendel in San Francisco, CA. Daryl grew up in the Town of Farmington and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1972. He worked at Laubenstein Roofing for many years. Daryl also enjoyed working at Little Switzerland as well as Sunburst Ski Hills. He also worked part-time at Serigraph. He was a member of New Horizon UCC church where he would usher, clean church and cut the grass. Daryl loved music of any type and was very knowledgeable of the local bands. He enjoyed playing sudoku. Daryl enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially if he got a chance to play sheepshead.
Those Daryl leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Bernice Wendel; a sister, Susan (Wayne) Gerlach; two nieces, Alicia and Andrea Gerlach; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Wilmer and Louella Wendel; and his maternal grandparents, Harry and Rose Wells.
A celebration of life (visitation only) will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at New Horizon United Church of Christ, 9663 State Highway 144, Kewaskum. There will be a private burial at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to New Horizon UCC or the Boltonville Union Cemetery.
The family would like to thank his friends that came to visit at the hospital, those that sent cards, texts and prayed for him. Thanks to the hospital doctors and nurses for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Daryl's arrangements.