David Alan Schmidt
Aug. 18, 1971 — Sept. 16, 2022
David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.
As favorite hobbies, David spent much of his time watching wrestling which he loved and was very enthusiastic about, watching movies, drawing, and listening to music. David had a huge passion for all Wisconsin sports. He could always be found on game day dressed head to toe in team apparel cheering them on. He loved telling stories and joking around with those around him. David had the biggest heart when it came to his nieces and caring for others.
David has blessed our lives and his spirit will live on forever in our hearts. His journey has just begun in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no struggles. We will recall our years and remember him with joy.
Those left to cherish David’s memory include his sister, Andrea (David) Berndt, and brother, Nicholas (Jessica) Schmidt; two nieces, Cecelia Schmidt and Layashia Berndt; as well as many relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandparents Andrew and Susan Schmidt, Marvin and Agnes Johann.
VISITATION: David’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 West Washington St., in West Bend from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for David will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. with Deacon Mike Koebel officiating. Burial to follow on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Forest View Road.
The family would like to thank Froedtert West Bend Hospital ICU for their care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with David’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.