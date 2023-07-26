WEST BEND
David ‘Dave’ Edward Mundt
Nov. 18, 1935 - July 6, 2023
David “Dave” Edward Mundt, age 87 years, of West Bend, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family and granddog.
David was born to Frederick and DeChantel (O’Hare) Mundt on November 18, 1935, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Mary, daughter of Ralph and Magdalen (Walsh) Meade, on June 18, 1960, at St. Alphonsus Church in Mt. Pleasant, IA.
While growing up in Ottumwa, David dreamed of being an airplane pilot, which he achieved in the Navy. In 1960, he began his professional career with American Airlines as a pilot and flight instructor. In 1974, he joined ANR Pipeline Co, formerly known as Michigan-Wisconsin, and was the Wisconsin territory patrol pilot. In his spare time, he was a licensed flight instructor.
David understood what was important - the simplicity of living life with those he loved, his family and friends. He enjoyed a good game of golf, chocolate in any form, a cold can of Miller High Life, and especially gathering with friends. He loved getting together with his fun friends at Cedar Ridge.
David was a talented craftsman. With his keen eye to detail, and steady hand, he mastered the art of building model airplanes of all sizes and complexity, and refinishing furniture.
His smile and laugh will be missed by his children, Donald Mundt, Janet Mundt, Maureen (Todd) Fauske, and Brian Mundt; granddaughters, Madeline (Ben) Dering, and Amanda Mundt; siblings Jean Hopp, and Fred (Noel) Mundt; in-laws, Dan Meade, Dick Meade, Teresa (Andor) Meade-Skotnes, and Leo Meade; granddog Aidan; and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Shortly before his passing, he joyfully learned of his first great-grandchild due in early January 2024.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and son William (Bill), both whom he dearly missed; brothers, Michael, and Thomas; in-laws, Harry Hopp, Rita Meade-Dohrmann, Margaret Meade, Maurice Meade, and Martha Meade; and granddogs, Meade, Avery, and Drake.
VISITATION: David’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at St. Frances Cabrini Church (1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
MEMORIAL MASS: A Mass of Christian burial for David will be held following the visitation at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Jacob Strand presiding. Inurnment will be Monday, August 7, 2023, at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion given to their father during his final days.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with David’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.