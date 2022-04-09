HARTFORD
David ‘Dave’ G. Nettesheim
Feb. 15, 1934 — April 6, 2022
David “Dave” G. Nettesheim, age 88, of Hartford passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger. Dave is the beloved husband of Rose Marie 'Rosie' (nee Rettler); loving dad of Sharon (Steve) Coan, Lori (Dale) Wade and the late Jeffrey (the late Sue) Nettesheim; proud grandpa of Taylor (Lauren) Coan, Kamryn Coan, Scott Nettesheim and Nicole Nettesheim. He was cherished brother of Esther (the late Stan) Sadowski, Jim (the late Mary) Nettesheim, John (Elaine) Nettesheim and the late Kenny Nettesheim, Mary Mayer and Bernadette Webster.
Dave was born on February 15, 1934, in Duplainville, to the late John and Cecelia Nettesheim. An avid sports fan, he loved bowling and playing baseball. He held a strong work ethic and that was evident as he celebrated a 50-year employment as a lab technician for Slinger Foundry which then turned into Slinger Manufacturing in Slinger. One of his favorite pastimes was gardening, in which he enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening. Aside from work and hobbies he enjoyed his time with family. Dave and Rosie were married 64 years, a true testament of his devotion.
A memorial visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home.
The Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 673-9500 or visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.