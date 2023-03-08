BARTON
David ‘Dave’ Sena
March 12, 1933 - March 3, 2023
David “Dave” Sena, 89, of Barton, passed away on the evening of Friday, March 3, 2023, with his family at his side. He is safe in the arms of his Lord and Savior and welcomed home by his family and friends that passed before him. Dave was born on March 12, 1933, to Rufugio Alejandro and Eutima (Romero) Sena in Manzanola, Colo. He married Lucille Montoya in 1958 and together had four children.
Dave proudly served his country as a med tech in the United States Army. He always dreamed of having his own business and purchased a tavern in 1979. Dave and his wife operated the popular “Panda Bar” tavern on Commerce Street in Barton for 30 years while he simultaneously worked full-time at Gehl Company. He finally retired from Gehl after many years of dedicated service. After retirement he took to walking as a form of exercise and eventually was walking up to 6 miles a day! His yearly goal was to walk 1,100 miles or roughly the distance from West Bend to Manzanola, Colo. He was a familiar figure in his reflector vest walking all around Barton. Dave was a long-time member of St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church in Barton and in his earlier years was very active as a co-chair of many church picnics.
Dave’s loving memory will be treasured by his children, Kathy Sena, Denise “Dee” Sena-Anderson (Don) and Timothy Sena; siblings Eugene (Patricia), Helen, Irene, Stella, and Dora (John). He is further survived by sister-in-law Mary Sena, cherished neighbors Kitty and Russ Roecker, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, David; spouse Lucille Sena; and siblings Jacob, Pearl, Roberto, Abram, Rebecca and Rudy.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church, 406 Jefferson St., West Bend, WI 53090. Father Kevin Harmon will preside. David will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, followed by military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church, West Bend.
Kathy, Dee and Tim would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cedar Lake Community for all their patience, support and care of their father. “Your kindness will always be remembered.”
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.