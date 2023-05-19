David Edward Schultz
Jan. 15, 1956 - May 16, 2023
David Edward Schultz, 67, passed away suddenly on May 16, 2023, at home.
David was born on January 15, 1956, in Batavia, New York, to the late Frank and Violet (nee Coxen) Schultz. He loved hunting, his dog Benny, fishing, and putzing around the house. David served his country while in the Navy. David was united in marriage to Cheryl on June 17, 1978.
Those left to cherish David’s memory include his wife, Cheryl Schultz; five children, Betsy Schultz, Emily Schultz, and Megan (Ryan) Reindl; seven grandchildren, Sienna Schultz, Elijah Derks, Abel Derks, Jack Reindl, Benny Reindl, Mitch Reindl, and Whitney Reindl; sister, Ann Schultz; good friends Dwayne and Joyce Schultz, Dan and Sue Sauer; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents David was preceded in death by his sister Kim Schultz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with David’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.