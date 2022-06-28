TOWN OF FARMINGTON
David J. Christophersen
November 7, 1958 - June 22, 2022
Dave Christophersen of the Town of Farmington passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, as the result of a single-vehicle accident. He was 63 years old.
David was born in Milwaukee on November 7, 1958, son of Eugene and Mona (nee Pfaffenbach) Christophersen. He attended local schools and graduated from Brown Deer High School before earning a degree at UW-Stout.
Dave was united in marriage with Jill Ambler for 37 years and they have lived in the Town of Farmington since 1992. They have been a part of Open Door Bible Church since moving to Farmington.
Mr. Christophersen was an engineer at Mason Industries for the last 25 years, retiring just a few months ago. Dave loved the Lord, family and friends and riding motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife, Jill; their two daughters, Nicki (Ben) Reubendran of Brookfield and Jamie (Phil) Luszak of Slinger; as well as grandchildren Zayah, Yana and Samara Reubendran. He is further survived by sister Holly (Dale) Mason; brothers Scott (Lisa), Eric (Tracey) and Joel (Heidi); father-in-law Jack (Jean) Ambler; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mona; as well as his mother-in-law, Jeanne (the late Walter) Collins.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at Open Door Bible Church, 3420 County Road LL, Port Washington. The memorial service will follow at 6 p.m.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.