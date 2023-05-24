David J. Moenning
David J. Moenning passed peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of the late Melvin and Irma Moenning. David went to Rufus King High School. He worked at the Threshold of West Bend, he enjoyed watching the Brewers and the Bucks, doing puzzles, and reading. His faith was the most important thing of his life. David was a longtime member of Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church.
David is survived by a brother, Glenn (the late Nancy) Moenning of FL; nephew, Timothy; nieces Amanda and Lana. He is further survived by special cousins Philip and Nancy Hansen, who were like second parents to him, and cared for him and their family throughout the years. Our kids included David in holidays and family events.
He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church, 426 Meadow Brook Dr., West Bend. The burial will be immediately after services at Lutheran Cemetery, Sheboygan.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.