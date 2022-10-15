TOWN OF ERIN
David J. Vander Grinten
Nov. 9, 1939 – Oct. 12, 2022
David J. Vander Grinten, age 82, of the Town of Erin, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Aurora Medical Center in Summit.
Dave was born November 9, 1939 in Milwaukee to Veronica A. (nee Hardina) and Leonard E. Vander Grinten Sr. He graduated from Boy’s Trade and Technical High School. He completed his carpenter apprenticeship program and graduated from Milwaukee Technical College. He took pride in his work as he progressed from journeyman to superintendent and achieved over 50 years in Local Carpenters Union 264.
He loved the outdoors, traveling in his RV, his home and cabin on the lake. Throughout his life he enjoyed cards and later Mexican Train Dominoes. Friends and family were always welcome to drop by to share a story, play a game, have a beer or cocktail. Dave loved people, life and lived it fully.
Dave is survived by his loving daughters, Denise (Michael) Bilder and Donna Vander Grinten; cherished grandchildren, Christopher Riehle and Victoria (fiancé, Dylan Schwartz) Riehle; treasured great-grandson, Owen Holloway; dear brother Peter (Mary Jo) Vander Grinten, cherished extended family, Kristin “Missy” (Paul), cherished papa to Megan, Alec McShane; and Tucker Crabtree. He is further survived by many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard E. Jr. (Barbara) and Edward L. Vander Grinten; sister, Annie (Lester) Liederbach; and nephews, Patrick Vander Grinten.
Celebration of life for David will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. concluding with a Memorial service at 1 p.m.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com