WEST BEND
David John Kasten
David John Kasten, age 75 years, of West Bend passed away on Monday April 17, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two sons, Michael Kasten and Craig (Ashly) Kasten; three grandchildren, Cooper, Croix, and Penelope.
To honor David’s wishes, no service will be held.
Memorials will be put aside for his grandchildren and can be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with David's arrangements.