David Joseph Grintjes
March 26, 1965 - Jan. 22, 2022
David Joseph Grintjes, age 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on Saturday, after fighting a long battle against COVID-19.
David was born on March 26, 1965, in Menomonee Falls, a son of Ervin and Anne (Wilson) Grintjes. David was raised in Menomonee Falls and attended Menomonee Falls East High School, graduating in 1984. He was employed by Menards and worked in the transporting department.
David was a loving father of four children. David had an incredibly large heart, some would say as big as the sky, and was well-known for doing anything for the ones he loves. David was someone that you could always count on no matter the circumstance. He had such a love for animals and nature as he enjoyed spending time on the family property in Crivitz. He had many pets, most of which he rescued in one way or another. David is also well-known for being a very hard-working person. He was always helping friends, family, and especially his children with projects that needed to be done. David enjoyed working on cars, tractors, boats, and anything that needed fixing; he especially loved working on and driving his dream car; a 1970 Dodge Charger. David’s main joy in life was his family. David loved spending time with his children and his grandson, AJ, who he absolutely adored. David always enjoyed doing something fun for the sake of his children and grandson, like going on roller coasters that were way too small for him, just to make sure AJ and his children felt safe. He loved just being with his children whether it be attending haunted houses, trick-or-treating, pumpkin farms, sledding, watching movies, and going out to eat. David’s mischievous smile, his laugh, his dad jokes, and most of all, his generosity, will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his beloved children, Cynthia, Stephanie, and David E. Grintjes; his grandson, Alarik “AJ” Wilson; his mother, Anne (Wilson) Grintjes; sister Christine (Grintjes) Schueler and his brother-in-law Phillip Schueler; sister Laurie (Grintjes) Lau and his brother-in-law Brad Lau; sister Patricia (Grintjes) Thoma and his brother-in-law Phillip Thoma; brother Michael Grintjes and his sister-in-law Christine Grintjes; and his brother Mark Grintjes.
He is survived further by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Susan Grintjes and his father, Ervin Grintjes.
A memorial service for David will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Deacon Mark Jansen presiding. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
In leu of flowers the family would welcome assistance with funeral costs.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.