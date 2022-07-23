WEST BEND
David Lawrence Buczak
July 5, 1951 — July 20, 2022
David Lawrence Buczak, age 71 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on July 5, 1951, in Milwaukee to Ralph and Delores Buczak (Ruminski). He was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Lesniewski on September 8, 1973, at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee.
David graduated Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee. He loved to hunt, enjoyed camping and spending time Up North. He also enjoyed working on crossword puzzles, reading, and was an avid chef with a passion for trivia and “Jeopardy!.”
Those David leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 48 years, Mary Ellen; three children, Michele (Kevin) Kostelecky, Valerie (Jimmy) Hansen, and Gerry (Katey) Buczak; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Glowcheski, Jacob, Logan, and Nolan Kostelecky, and Adaleigh and Thorwald Hansen; and great-grandchild, Hadley Glowcheski. He is further survived by siblings, Susan (Roger) Crenshaw, Gary (Carol) Buczak, Tom Buczak, Steve (Dianna) Buczak, Sherry Lynn Groth, Dean Myers, and Jay Myers; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Kathy Dwyer, Laurie Ihreke, and James Buczak.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in David’s name to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa or West Bend, or Horizon Hospice (Kathy Hospice).
■ Froedtert Hospital 900 N. 92nd St. Milwaukee, WI 53226 3200 Pleasant Valley Road, West Bend, WI 53095
■ Horizon Hospice (Kathy Hospice) Hospital Campus, 3232 Pleasant Valley Road Froedtert, West Bend, WI 53095 The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Froedtert Hospitals in Wauwatosa and West Bend. They would also like to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with David’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhumpatten.com) to share your condolences with the family.