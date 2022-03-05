GRAFTON
David M. Lundberg
Oct. 21, 1948 — March 2, 2022
David M. Lundberg, 73, of Grafton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend.
He was born on October 21, 1948, to the late Earnest and Virginia (nee Shelander) in Superior. David grew up in Superior. He graduated from Bayview High School in 1966. David honorably served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a cook in the Navy. On July 17, 1971, he was united in marriage to Susan Orlinski. David worked at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee for over 40 years as well as received his associate degree from MATC in Milwaukee. He was a member of Holy Angel’s Catholic Church as served as an usher. David enjoyed going to Las Vegas and playing Keno. He was a Wisconsin sports fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those David leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Susan Lundberg; four children, Karen (Josh) Hancock, Kimberly “Kim” (Paul) Zenner, David (Martina) Lundberg Jr., and Kristine “Krissy” (Craig) Barnes; seven grandchildren, Journey Hancock, Kyle (Kylie) Zenner, Caleb Zenner, Erin Zenner, Henry Zenner, Brianna Barnes and Kristopher Barnes; a sister, Nancy Feurer; two sisters-in-law, Patricia “Pat” Howard and Cindy (David) Korpal; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Everett “Ed” Lundberg, and a brother-in-law, Ron Feurer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 10, at 3 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138, N 8th St., West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with David’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhumpatten.com.