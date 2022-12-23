David (Pa) L. Krueger
Jan. 15, 1932 — Dec. 17, 2022
David (Pa) L. Krueger of Richfield was born January 15, 1932, to Maranda and Cyril Krueger. Dave joined the love of his life, Arlene (Mueller) on December 17, 2022.
He was the loving father of Cyril (Karen), Scott, Brian (Susan), Daniel, Mike (Patty), and David (Virginia); proud grandpa of twelve grandchildren and seventeen greatgrandchildren. Dave will also be greatly missed by family friend, Joyce Wenzel. He is survived by sister, Doris Magyar of Two Rivers. He was preceded in death by sister Mary Ellen Zimmermann.
Dave worked as a machinist at Falk Corporation for 40 years. He was an avid golfer, hunter, gardener, Harley rider and beer drinker. After retirement, he found great joy at his cabins in the Northwoods of Crivitz along the Peshtigo River.
Celebration of the lives of Arlene (Ma) and Dave will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Evangelical Church, N168-W20152 Main Street, Jackson. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 noon. A private burial will be at Washington County Memorial Park Cemetery on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dave’s name to church, Richfield Volunteer Fire Department (2008 Highway 175, Richfield 53076), Twin Bridge Fire and Rescue (P.O. 745, Crivitz, WI 54114) or charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.