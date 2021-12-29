JACKSON
David R. Kuechler
Jan. 13, 1947 - Dec. 22, 2021
David R. Kuechler of Jackson, age 74, passed away on December 22, 2021, at Aurora Hospital in Hartford. He was born on January 13, 1947, in West Bend to George and Sylvia Kuechler. His mom died giving birth to him and he was adopted by his uncle and aunt Louis and Marcella Kuechler. He was raised in Hartford and Allenton. On August 19, 2000, Dave married Barbara Thresher.
David served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was a member of the Flanagan-Dorn American Legion Post 294. His passions were carpentry, remodeling and woodworking, putzing around the house in his retirement to keep busy, liked to hunt (I think he liked being outside with nature more than hunting), spending time in the garden with his wife, spending time with family and friends, especially his grandkids. His grandkids adored him, and he would give them cute nicknames.
David is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Wendy (Dennis) Wolf; son, Keith (Jamie); stepchildren David (Ann) Pagac, Stephanie (Guy) Romine, Sara (Eric) Benzschawel and Mandy (James) Dugan; grandchildren Chloe, Braden, Jaydn, Ava, Daniel, Ella, Wyatt, Sionn, Olivia, Nora, Lily, Isabella, Hazel, Joey and Billy. He is further survived by his sisters Judy LeRoy, Pat (Ralph) Martin, Beverly (Rick) Krebs, Kay Jonas, Cynthia (Charles) Wiskirchen, Donna Leisner, Sally Strupp and Nedra (Michael) DeCaluwe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents and adopted parents, brothers Conrad and Thomas.
Special thanks to his many friends and especially Steve Becker, also the 3rd floor nurses and doctors at Aurora Hartford Hospital that took care of Dave.
Per Dave’s request, there will no formal services
Memorials are appreciated to: Homes for Our Troops or Gary Sinise Foundation.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.