Carmel, Indiana/HUBERTUS
David Richard Wolf
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of David R. Wolf of Carmel, Indiana, formerly of Hubertus, who passed away on May 2, 2023, at the age of 47, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Dave graduated in the class of 1994 from Hartford Union High School and went on to pursue undergraduate Economics and History degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1999 as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2003.
An avid Badgers fan, golfer, and a brother in the Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity since the fall of 1994, he held various leadership positions to include a term as Alpha Theta Chapter president and a role as alumni chapter advisor. Dave most recently served as the executive director of the Phi Kappa Sigma International Fraternity in Carmel, Indiana, where he served until his death.
Showing his commitment to the UW-Madison campus community, Dave founded the Key and Scepter Society, a nonprofit organization that provides opportunities for meaningful personal development to complement academic growth through professional seminars, grants, and scholarships.
An avid traveler, his adventurous spirit led him throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. One summer he set out on his own with a backpack completing a trek of over 950 miles on the Pacific Crest Trail. His love of history led him to various well-known and obscure locations, sites, and monuments throughout the world.
The last few months of his life were spent researching travel plans for the summer of 2023. He was set to cover over 25 destinations of interest. From the terra-cotta warriors in China to the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, his destinations were diverse and far flung around the globe.
He took pride in saving up enough frequent flyer miles and rewards points that the entire three-month trip would cost him about a hundred bucks. But that was Dave, he never bought anything that wasn’t on a double clearance closeout sale. Only then, on occasion, he would buy two with a coupon.
Fiercely independent, Dave rarely asked anyone for help but was always available to help those around him. Dave will be remembered for his laughter, happiness, and optimism.
David was predeceased by his father, William S., his mother, Susan J., and his brother Joseph J. He is survived by his brothers William G. (Julie), and Robert J. (Jeannine); his nephews and niece William D., Lindsey (Andrew) Zignego and Nicholas; and his great-nieces and -nephews Emma, Caleb, Damian, Owen, Adalynn, and Eva Zignego; he is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A private family memorial service and interment will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Germantown.
A celebration of Dave’s life is scheduled for June 3 in Madison. More information about this celebration can be found at: www.pks.org/brotherwolf.php.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David R. Wolf Memorial Scholarship at: give.pks.org/brotherwolf.