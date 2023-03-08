HARTFORD
David Weiss
May 7, 1932 - March 3, 2023
David Weiss, age 90, of Hartford, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Clearview in Juneau.
David was born May 7, 1932, in Hartford to Raymond and Angeline (nee Mechnich) Weiss. He married Marlene J. Hafeman on May 16, 1953; she passed on June 23, 1995. Dave then married Ludell E. Gaedtke on September 6, 1996; she passed on October 25, 2013.
David enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed making things with metal. At Christmas time, much of their living room would be a Christmas village. He also enjoyed decorating outside for all holidays. David was also an avid race car fan and worked the pits at the fair grounds at Beaver Dam.
David is survived by his children Steven, Mike, Susan and son-in-law Ed Krueger; three stepchildren, Gary (Jan), Jim (Connie) and Wes (Cheryl) Gaedtke; grandchildren Samantha, Jessica, Ryan (Jenna), Ollie, Angela (Brian) Kroening, Kayla, Sandy and Adam (Randi); step-grandchildren, Gary Ray (Heather), Jason (Crystal), Brittany (Joe) Ross-Corbett, Aaron and Brooke Gaedtke; great-grandchildren Teare (Jerome) Hultman, Amelia, Lillian, Alexandria, Jayden, and Naria; and step-great-grandchildren, Rheanna, Brandon, Jayden, Hunter, Cayden, Cali, Grace, Charlie, Hazel and Norah. David is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two wives; brother Robert; son Robert; daughter Mary; infant daughter Sandy; great-grandson Tayzhen; and siblings-in-law.
Funeral services for David will be held Saturday, March 11, at 12 p.m. at Shimon Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.