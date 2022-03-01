WEST BEND
Dawn A. Lobotzke
Aug. 31, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2022
Dawn A. Lobotzke of West Bend died on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Lawliss Hospice at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon at the age of 74 years. She was born August 31, 1947, in Milwaukee to the late Arthur and Florence (nee Luedke) Lobotzke.
Survivors include her brother and sister Arthur (Chris) Lobotzke of Clyman and Jan (Roger) Hanefield of Burnette; nieces and nephew Jessica, Kayla and Kegan; great-nieces and great-nephews Justin, Tara, Ethan, Emma, Aaden, Brady and Audrey; other relatives and many wonderful friends from the Threshold.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 brother, Robert.
At the family’s request, no services will be held. Inurnment will be at Washington County Memorial Park at a later date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.