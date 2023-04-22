WEST BEND/MADISON
Dawn M. Maramonte
Oct. 12, 1934 - April 15, 2023
Dawn M. Maramonte, age 88, of Madison passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. She was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Ross Sorensen. Following high school, Dawn met her future husband, Michael Maramonte, and they were married in 1955. They raised their family on their horse farm in Hubertus. Dawn and Michael were the first to breed and raise miniature horses in Wisconsin. Together they worked the farm until Michael’s passing in 1985. Dawn moved to West Bend and in 2007 came to the Madison area to live.
Dawn enjoyed spending time at the YMCA in West Bend and always found time to shop with her sister. She also enjoyed antiquing, solving word puzzles and playing bingo. Dawn loved to cook for her family and loved being surrounded by them.
“I love AND like you!” Dawn is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Michael) Alioto and Susan Gadbois; son, Michael Maramonte; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Chad) Aker, Michael (Erin) Gadbois, John Maramonte, Anthony (Tiffany) Gadbois, Lee Maramonte, Jamisue (Cody) Kidd, Chiara (Brian Murphy) Alioto and Gianna (Logan Peterson) Alioto; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; father, Ross; son, Steven Maramonte; two sisters, Mary (Al) Hilkemeier and Jean (Lawrence) Farrell; and son-in-law, James Gadbois. In keeping with Dawn’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held. The family would like to thank SSM Health at Home Hospice and SSM Christian Homestead in Waupun for their exceptional care.
Memorials may be gifted in Dawn’s name to the UW Madison Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (adrc.wisc.edu). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
