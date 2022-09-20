FOND DU LAC
Dean P. Kirschenstein
Oct. 31, 1960 — Sept. 11, 2022
Dean P. Kirschenstein, 61, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on October 31, 1960, in West Bend, the son of William J. and Virginia M. Krug Kirschenstein. He was a graduate of West Bend East, Class of 1979. Dean worked as a bus driver for ARC Fond du Lac, which he enjoyed very much. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church and enjoyed going to worship and Bible class. Dean loved going to the Milwaukee County Zoo and playing video games.
He is survived by his daughter, Melisa G. Kirschenstein of Fond du Lac; two stepchildren: Tiffanie (Mark) Abel of Redgranite and Trevor (Justice Fox) Navis of Fond du Lac; two grandchildren: Khloe Fox and Kaydance Navis; his sisters: Kay Sutter and Sherry (Rodney) Gatzke; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Michael, Joseph and Steven O’Loughlin.
VISITATION: The family will greet friends from 9:30 11:00 a.m., on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1600 South Main Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Peter’s Ev. Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Michael J. Zuberbier officiating. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family. Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com, or for more information, call 920-921-4420.