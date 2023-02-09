Debra Ann Metz
July 25, 1959 - Feb. 1, 2023
Debra Ann Metz passed away at her home on February 1, 2023, at the age of 63, after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Her final days were filled with love and support from family and friends.
Debra was born on July 25, 1959, in West Bend, to Rosemarie and Edwin Boyung. She attended West Bend High School, later going on to Moraine Park to further her education in the field of accounting. She worked many years for Johnson School bus, eventually moving on to the local taxi service. A mother of two, her greatest achievement was raising her boys on her own.
A social butterfly, she enjoyed working where she could meet new and interesting people. Her caring nature made her an excellent mother to her children and an amazing caregiver to her parents in their later years. With her warm personality, she made friends wherever she would go.
Debra’s favorite thing was spending time with her family, whom she loved greatly. Whether it was a summer day barbecue, a Friday night fish fry, or just watching a movie at home, she was happiest around her family. She enjoyed playing cards, putting together puzzles, going fishing, camping outdoors, and a rousing game of bingo.
Debra is survived by her two sons, Timothy Boyung and Thomas "TJ" Metz; her father, Edwin Boyung; her brothers, Edwin (Mary Beth) Boyung and James (Ellen) Boyung; her niece Jennifer (Jason) Kempfer; her special friend, William Kutz; and many other extended family members and close friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemarie Boyung, and her brother, Jeffrey Boyung.
Her family would like to offer special thanks to the Nurses at Aurora Hospice for providing her comfort, her close friends and neighbors for helping her in times of need, and her pastor, David, for his spiritual guidance in her final days.
A memorial service for Debra will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., with a service delivered by Pastor David to follow at 11:30 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.