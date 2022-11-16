WEST BEND
Delores ‘Della’ E. Kruepke-Oppermann
Feb. 22, 1931 - Nov. 13, 2022
Delores ‘Della’ E. Kruepke-Oppermann (nee Laverenz) of West Bend (formerly of Jackson) passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Serenity Villa in Slinger at the age of 91. More than anything else, Della loved to be with family! She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Della was born February 22, 1931 in Milwaukee to the late Louis and Lillie (nee Maas) Laverenz.
On December 4, 1948, Della was united in marriage to Earl J. Kruepke at David’s Star Evangelical Lutheran Church. Earl preceded her in death on March 16, 2009. Della later married Donald Oppermann, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2018.
For many years, Della worked as the business manager at Town and Country Dental Office in Jackson.
Della was a member of S.H.A.R.E. Organization and served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Della is survived by her 5 children. Ron (Colleen) of West Bend, Dennis (Barb) of Naperville, IL, Jerry (Sheila) of West Bend, Peggy Ann of Jackson and Mark (Jane) of West Bend; 13 grandchildren Tammy (Kevin) Breckenfelder, Tara (Brad) Zank, Megan Kruepke (Michael Weyer), Kelly (Jonathan) Petke, Molly (Pat) Brusveen, Nikki (Ryan) DuRussel, Michael (Erin) Kruepke, Dawn (Enrique) Cataldo, Carrie (Tony) Ovalle, Jeff (Lynn) Hoerchner, Amber McComb, Nathan McComb and Aaron (Holly) Kruepke; 26 great-grandchildren; her brother Alvin Laverenz of Jackson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband Earl, she was preceded in death by 1 daughter Kathleen Kruepke, her husband Donald Oppermann and sister-in-law Ruth Laverenz.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, November 21 at 5 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday from 4 until 4:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Delores’ family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to Kim Krier and Mary Corning for their wonderful in-home care, support and friendship, and to the staff of The Waterford of West Bend, Serenity Villa in Slinger and Preceptor Rehab & Hospice for their compassion and great care they provided.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.