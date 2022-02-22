WEST BEND
Delores M. Palash
Dec. 1, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2022
Delores M. Palash (nee Freitag), age 90, of West Bend passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center Washington County in Hartford. She was born December 1, 1931, in West Bend to Matthew and Amelia (nee Goschey) Freitag and married Carl Palash on February 4, 1956. Carl preceded her in death on April 7, 2012.
Delores worked as a switchboard operator and trainer for Wisconsin Bell. She enjoyed playing sheepshead with friends and family, and an occasional Gentleman Jack’s with her kids and grandkids when they were of age.
Mom’s number one priority was her family. She provided a stable and structured home with supper at 5:00 p.m. sharp and the whole family at the table. Later, her unconditional love was tested and she rose to the occasion by retiring early to care for Steve and then care for our dad when he was diagnosed with cancer. Mom was an incredible, strong and dedicated lady. She was a very caring wife, mom, grandma and great-grandmother to her family.
Delores is survived by her 4 children: Mary (Ty) Vaughan of Hartland, Carl R. (Denise) Palash of Carol Stream, IL, Steve Palash of West Bend and Laurie (Bob) Yahr of West Bend and 8 grandchildren: Jason (Jerrica) Vaughan, Brittany (Brandon) Thompson, Kyle (fiance Victoria Thomas) Vaughan, Ryan Palash, Amanda (Josh) Nucian, Andrew (fiance Meghan Datavs) Palash, Austin Yahr and Amber Yahr. She is further survived by 9 great-grandchildren: Jules, JoJo and Jordy Vaughan, Kiera and Hailey Thompson, Maya Nucian, Kennedy and Reagan Datavs and McKinley Palash; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Math and Amelia Freitag; her husband, Carl Palash; 1 brother, Robert; and 2 sisters: Bernice (Nick) Yogerst and Lucille Freitag.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 noon at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s New Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.