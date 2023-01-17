WAUBEKA
Dennis C. Hames
Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023
Dennis C. Hames, age 79, of Waubeka passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
He was born February 13, 1943, in West Bend, son of the late John and Alice (nee Monday) Hames. He was a 1961 graduate of Port Washington High School and received a degree in Landscape Architecture from UW-Madison.
Dennis owned and operated DC Hames Co. for 40 years, building homes in Ozaukee County and surrounding areas. He also served as the fire chief for Waubeka Fire Department for 10 years, in addition to many years of service on both the Monona Fire Department and Waubeka Fire Department.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending UW Badger football games. He was a die-hard Badger fan and loved attending games with his family and friends. He was also a true patriot and spent many hours supporting the Flag Day celebrations in Waubeka every June.
Survivors include his three children Chris (David) Vogt, Andrea (Bruce) Gierach and Mike (Becky) Hames; 7 grandchildren Jessica, Alek, Christian, Nathan, Trinity, Avery, and Grayson; his great-grandson, Ivan; his sister Sara Hames and brother Steve Hames.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 21, at 3 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W Grand Ave., Port Washington, preceded by visitation from 1-3 p.m.
There will be a reception at the Waubeka Fire Hall that evening from 4-7 p.m.
Burial will take place at Waubeka Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Waubeka Fire Department or National Flag Day Foundation appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.