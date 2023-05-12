CAMPBELLSPORT
Dennis J. Bartoli
Aug. 31, 1945 - May 10, 2023
Dennis J. Bartoli, 77, of Campbellsport went home to his Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac. He was born in Campbellsport on August 31, 1945, the son of Frank and Evelyn Bartoli. Dennis served his country in the U.S.A. Navy stationed on the U.S.S. Intrepid with three years stationed in Vietnam. On June 28, 1969, Dennis was united in marriage to Geraldine “Toots” Zimmer at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport, where they continue to be members. Dennis worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 44 years and he also ran Bartoli Produce and Market with his wife, Geraldine, for over 50 years. He was a member of the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion Post #347 in Lomira.
Those left behind to cherish Dennis’ memory include his wife Geraldine “Toots”; children Julie Bartoli (special friend, Tony Ranieri) of Sheboygan, Carl (Candi) Bartoli of Fond du Lac, and Rebecca Bartoli of Campbellsport; grandchildren Cody Schrauth (special friend, Miranda Galligan), Brandon and Bailey Schrauth, Matthew Schrauth, Kristyn Schrauth, Gracelyn Engel, Jade Bartoli, Sophia Bartoli, and Michael Bartoli; siblings and siblings-in-law Richard and Sarah Bartoli, Charmaine and Raymond Hernandez, Dorothy and Manny Batzler, Ray Zimmer, Tom Zimmer, Helen Lauters, and Irene Brenon; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Michael; parents, Frank and Evelyn; stepfather Martin Baerenwald; in-laws Gerald and Antonia Zimmer and Agnes Zimmer; siblings and siblings-in-law Francis Bartoli, Katherine and Art Tomlinson, Carl Zimmer, Bonnie Zimmer, Sue Zimmer, Daniel Lauters, and Dale Brenon.
Visitation for Dennis will be Tuesday, May 16, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St., Campbellsport.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Ralph Gross will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
The Bartoli gamily extends a special thank-you to the nurses, CNAs and staff of Edenbrook and SSM Health at Home Hospice.
The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.