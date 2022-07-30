EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Dennis L. Cardarelle
Aug. 23, 1950 — July 8, 2022
Dennis L. Cardarelle, 71, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Cypress Grove in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born on August 23, 1950 in West Bend to the late Louis and Hada (nee Wren) Cardarelle. Dennis graduated from West Bend High School with the class of 1968. He later married Janette Dornacker of Kewaskum and they resided in West Bend until 2008 where they moved to Evansville, IN. Dennis was employed by Tecumseh Power Products Grafton as a machine operator for 20 years, traveled the country delivering and operating wood chippers and later proud owner and operator of his own trucking business, DLC Trucking.
Throughout his life he enjoyed collecting cars, riding motorcycles, camping, grilling and spending time in his garage tinkering with lawnmowers and small engines. To his grandchildren he was known as “Gpa.” Dennis had a special connection with dogs, especially Gus, who was his loyal companion.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janette (nee Dornacker) Cardarelle; son, Jason (Darla) Cardarelle; grandson Hudson Cardarelle; daughter, Renee (friend Ben) Cardarelle; granddaughter, Zanza Haemer, and grandson Ivan Haemer; his siblings, Ardell (Eunice) Cardarelle, Melvin (Lucy) Cardarelle, and Janel Wiesner.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald (Jeanette) Cardarelle; and brother-in-law, Ollie Wiesner.
Dennis was a loving son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grandfather.
A celebration of life visitation in remembrance of Dennis will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society in Wisconsin.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the administers and nurses of Cypress Grove and Southern Care Hospice.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dennis’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.