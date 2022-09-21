Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier
May 17, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2022
Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier, age 77, passed away on September 13, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on May 17, 1945, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Mildred (nee Reif) Kohlmeier. Dennis married his love, Bonnie L. Hoffman, on June 21, 1969. They moved to West Bend in 1977.
Dennis was a master machinist (retired). He enjoyed fixing Volkswagen beetles, working on engines, playing cards, fishing, and taking summer road trips with his grandson, Aaron.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Bonnie (nee Hoffman); son, Dennis (Lynn) Kohlmeier; grandson, Aaron Kohlmeier; siblings, Shirley (Stanley) Kramer, Joyce Solomon, Nancy (Dave) Johanek, and Cindy (Gary) Brockmann. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred (nee Reif) Kohlmeier.
Private family services will be held at David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please send condolences in a sympathy card.
A special thank-you to the caring team at The Kathy Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.