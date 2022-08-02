WEST BEND
Dennis V. Schoenborn 'Denny'
Dennis V. Schoenborn “Denny” of West Bend passed on March 21, 2022, at the age of 79. Born in Milwaukee, Denny graduated from Pius High School. He married the love of his life, Geraldine “Geri” Schoenborn on June 6, 1964. Denny worked at Arandell Corporation for many years. He enjoyed listening to rock ’n’ roll music, selling things on eBay, and collected vinyl records, Elvis memorabilia, and jets and train plates, and specialty shops for Christmas villages. Most of all Geri and Denny loved to be “snowbirds” in Arizona.
Denny is survived by his wife, Geri of 58 years; daughter Christine (Carl) Thull; grandchildren Brooke (Christopher) Wozny, Adam Dreher, Nicole Thull, and Nickalas (Samantha) Thull; great-grandchildren Lincoln Schmitt, Ella Wozny, Jack Wozny, and Theodore Thull. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Denny was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kimberly Dreher, and “four-legged friend” Red Raider.
A gathering to celebrate Denny’s life will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or your local humane society in Dennis’s name would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.